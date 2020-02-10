PUBG postpones PGS: Berlin amid coronavirus fears

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds postponed April’s PUBG Global Series (PGS) Berlin event due to the spread of the coronavirus.

PUBG previously canceled Chinese qualifiers for the event due to health concerns.

Similar decisions were made by Activision-Blizzard and Riot Games, who have respectively postponed Chinese Overwatch League homestands and the Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL).

In a statement released Monday, PUBG said it made the decision “with the health and safety of our players, employees, and fans as our top priorities.” The dates and times of regional qualifiers for the postponed event are subject to change as well.

No rescheduled date has been announced for the event, but PUBG said it is still committed to hosting four events around the world in 2020.

—Field Level Media