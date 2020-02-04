PUBG delays Chinese qualifiers amid virus fears

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is delaying Chinese qualifiers until further notice due to health concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

PUBG joins other gaming companies like Riot Games and Blizzard that have rescheduled competitions.

“Our first priority is the safety of our players, staff, and fans,” PUBG Esports tweeted on Tuesday. “We thank you for your understanding and will provide more information at a later date.”

The PUBG Global Series (PGS) has only confirmed Berlin as the first of three global events but, due to China comprising roughly 20 percent of PUBG Mobile’s playerbase, the country is widely expected to host an event.

Each PGS event will see 32 teams from regional qualifiers compete for a top four spot and an automatic berth into the event finals, leaving the remaining teams to compete until only 16 remain.

From there, teams will take their points into the remaining PGS events and try to qualify for one of 16 spots at the 2020 PUBG World Championship.

PGS Berlin will take place over nine days, with qualifying matches starting on March 31, group and elimination matches wrapping up by April 5 and event finals running from April 10-12.

The Chinese publisher of PUBG and tech giant Tencent has committed to help the relief effort by sending free face masks and encouraging Chinese citizens to use WeChat to find local fever clinics.

—Field Level Media