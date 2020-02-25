Report: Esports revenue to top $1B in 2020

Global esports revenue is set to exceed $1 billion in 2020, according to a report Tuesday from Newzoo.

“The esports market has flourished more than ever before over the past few years, and we’ve seen individual countries, regions, and markets evolve in different ways,” stated Peter Warman, co-founder and CEO of Newzoo.

The company’s 2020 Global Esports Market Report states that revenues will surpass the 2019 total by $150 million.

Most of the money comes from sponsorship revenue, with a projected $637 million in 2020.

China generates 35 percent of the global total.

Viewership numbers are also projected to increase, from 439 million unique viewers in 2019 to 495 million in 2020. Part of that rise comes from emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

“Each market now has its own form and flavor, a combination of different game preferences, platforms, and market conditions that makes each one unique,” Warman said. “Appreciating the differences between these markets is vital for anyone looking to enter — or better understand — the space.”

—Field Level Media