RLCS opening matches postponed

The Rocket League postponed the opening day matches of Season 9 due to server issues on Saturday and announced that they will be moved to a later date.

“We understand that this is frustrating, but we feel it is in the best interest of competitive integrity to move them rather than attempt to play them out,” the league said in a statement on Twitter.

“We apologize and we’ll have more updates soon.”

The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in both the North American and European leagues for Season 9, with League Play extended from five to eight weeks.

NA RLCS League Play was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. EU RLCS League Play is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

NA team NRG Esports are the defending RLCS champions after beating Renault Vitality in last season’s Grand Finals.

—Field Level Media