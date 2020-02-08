Delayed RLCS to begin this weekend

The Rocket League Championship Series’ season-opening week, postponed a week ago due to server issues, will be held this weekend.
The organization tweeted Thursday, “The RLCS will be broadcast this weekend at normal times. Matches that were scheduled for last weekend will be played this weekend. Thanks for hanging in there and we look forward to seeing you this weekend for Week 1 of the RLCS!”
It is unclear when the scheduled Week 2 matches will take place.
The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in both the North American and European leagues for Season 9, with league play extended from five to eight weeks.
NA RLCS league play will now begin Saturday with these matches:
Pittsburgh Knights vs. Flight
NRG Esports vs. Susquehanna Soniqs
eUnited vs. Cloud9
Spacestation Gaming vs. Ghost Gaming
Rogue vs. G2 Esports
The EU RLCS League Play will open Sunday with these matches:
Team Reciprocity vs. Team Singularity
Renault Vitality vs. Endpoint
FC Barcelona vs. Veloce Esports
Team SoloMid vs. Dignitas
AS Monaco Esports vs. mousesports
NA team NRG Esports are the defending RLCS champions after beating Renault Vitality in last season’s Grand Finals.
