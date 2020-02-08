Delayed RLCS to begin this weekend

The Rocket League Championship Series’ season-opening week, postponed a week ago due to server issues, will be held this weekend.

The organization tweeted Thursday, “The RLCS will be broadcast this weekend at normal times. Matches that were scheduled for last weekend will be played this weekend. Thanks for hanging in there and we look forward to seeing you this weekend for Week 1 of the RLCS!”

It is unclear when the scheduled Week 2 matches will take place.

The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in both the North American and European leagues for Season 9, with league play extended from five to eight weeks.

NA RLCS league play will now begin Saturday with these matches:

Pittsburgh Knights vs. Flight

NRG Esports vs. Susquehanna Soniqs

eUnited vs. Cloud9

Spacestation Gaming vs. Ghost Gaming

Rogue vs. G2 Esports

The EU RLCS League Play will open Sunday with these matches:

Team Reciprocity vs. Team Singularity

Renault Vitality vs. Endpoint

FC Barcelona vs. Veloce Esports

Team SoloMid vs. Dignitas

AS Monaco Esports vs. mousesports

NA team NRG Esports are the defending RLCS champions after beating Renault Vitality in last season’s Grand Finals.

—Field Level Media