Rocket League developer boosts prize pool after canceling event

Days after canceling the Rocket League Season 9 World Championship because of health concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the game’s developer, Psyonix, announced this weekend it is adding $250,000 in prize money to its regional championships.

The money will be split between the teams that would have qualified to compete at the World Championship. which was scheduled for April 24-26 in Dallas.

“We evaluated next steps and are making the Regional Championships the pinnacle of Season 9,” a statement from the developer reads. “Because of this, we are adding $250,000 of additional prizing to the Regional Championships across the four regions that were set to compete at the World Championship.”

The North American and European Union regionals will see an additional $52,000 for its first-place finishers, $27,000 for second and $10,500 for third.

In the Oceania and South American regions, the top teams will earn $15,000 more for a total of $37,500, while the runner ups will get an added $10,000 ($24,000 total).

The regular season of the Rocket League Championship Series resumes play with no scheduling changes. However, broadcast talent will be moved out of the studio and into an online streaming environment.

CNN reported Sunday that the death toll from the coronavirus has killed more than 3,500 people, with the numbers of confirmed cases worldwide at more than 105,000.

