T1 add MkLeo to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster

South Korean esports giant T1 took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez Perez is joining the team’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster effective immediately.

A Mexico City native, MkLeo is acclaimed as one of the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players in the world. His main character in Ultimate is Joker. He is also known for his play in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.

MkLeo expressed his excitement for the move shortly after it was announced.

“Im so excited to play and create content for T1 I will keep trying my best to keep pushing the Ultimate meta and get all those tourney wins ... thank you so much for this opportunity,” MkLeo posted to his Twitter account, @Mkleosb. “This is just the beginning of a lot of great things with my new family...”

Other active Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players for T1 include Jason “ANTi” Bates, whose main characters are Snake, Mario and Meta Knight, as well as Sejun “Sejun” Park, whose main character is King Dedede.

ANTi retweeted the team’s announcement about MkLeo, then added, “Today was a good day”

—Field Level Media