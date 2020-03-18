'SonicFox,' 'dekillsage' join Evil Geniuses

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean and Jon “dekillsage” Coello, two leaders in the Fighting Game Community, joined Evil Geniuses, the organization announced Wednesday.

The two previously competed together with Echo Fox.

SonicFox, 22, was the 2018 esports player of the year and won Final Kombat (Mortal Kombat 11) in Chicago earlier this month.

dekillsage, who turns 27 on Saturday, finished in third place in the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2019-20 last month.

Evil Geniuses tweeted a welcome message to the pair on Wednesday.

“We’ve always been a home to legends, so it’s only fitting we welcome true champions. @SonicFox5000 and their duo @dekillsage have entered the lair. #LIVEEVIL”

—Field Level Media