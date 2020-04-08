Subaru signs on as title sponsor for iRacing series

Subaru of America is partnering with iRacing to present the Subaru iRX All-Star Invitational, which will feature drivers from a variety of motor sports against esports professionals.

The online competition begins Friday.

Drivers from rally, rallycross, Indycar, NASCAR, motocross, Formula Drift and more will take part and will compete for a $10,000 purse, which will be donated to charity.

Subaru Motorsports USA will field a three-car lineup featuring the team’s full-time stage rally drivers.

“With so many people staying at home and missing racing, now is the perfect time to try new things in esports,” said Travis Pastrana, a five-time national rally champion who is part of the Subaru team. “For this series we’re going to bring together some of the biggest names from different types of racing and put them on virtual rallycross tracks with dirt, tarmac and jumps. It’s going to be a blast, and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Competition will take place on Fridays through May 15 beginning at 6 p.m. ET. They will be streamed across iRacing’s social media platforms.

This is not Subaru’s first foray into esports. The company sponsored the Subaru Invitational, a $20,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, in November 2017.

