Sakurai: New Super Smash Bros' fighters remain in development - for now

Super Smash Bros’ creator Masahiro Sakurai said he remains focused on the six new DLC fighers he announced would be coming to Ultimate, despite the growing likelihood of production delays due to development issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan has been to introduce six new fighters by December 2021. While Sakurai continues to work tirelessly on the additional characters, he acknowledged it is “particularly difficult to meet with partners who are faraway,” per Nintendo Life.

Once he completes the development of the characters, the 49-year-old Sakurai said he doesn’t know what his next project will be.

“Right now, all I can think about is producing DLC for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.’ After I finish that, though, it’s a total blank slate,” he told Famitsu Magazine, as translated by IGN.

For now, the focus remains on current development, which could shut down indefinitely at any time.

“If someone is found to be infected, the entire building will be closed down and development will be halted altogether,” Sakurai said.

“Novel Coronavirus has cast a long shadow on game production. Various software may be delayed or canceled, but there’s nothing we can do about it. If people aren’t at work, then, of course, nothing will proceed as planned.”

