Team Liquid closes facilities for 30 days

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Team Liquid announced Thursday that it is closing all of its facilities for 30 days and asking staff and players to remain home.

Team Liquid, which fields esports teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and other titles, has locations in Santa Monica, Calif., and the Netherlands.

Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens wrote in a statement posted on Twitter, in part, “As an org, we feel that every one of us has a role to play to help prevent the spread of (coronavirus) outbreaks and lessen the risks. Starting today we are implementing mandatory work from home and full facility closures for all Team Liquid staff, players and locations for the next 30 days. Teams will continue to compete where possible with adjusted safety measures.

“To our staff: you are the beating heart of TL. While we navigate this dynamic and daily changing situation together, we feel it’s imperative that the TL family do not feel like you need to choose between your health and your work. Thank you for carrying us.”

Team Liquid’s League of Legends team is currently tied for seventh in the League Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split with a 6-8 record. The LCS announced Thursday that matches will continue as scheduled but will do so without fans present at LCS Studios in Los Angeles.

In CS:GO, Team Liquid most recently tied for fifth in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV - World Championship at Katowice, Poland, losing to Natus Vincere in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28.

—Field Level Media