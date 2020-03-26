Celtics' Hayward invests in mobile gaming, content company

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is among the early investors in Tribe Gaming.

The mobile-focused esports organization, which has 15 million subscribers and 67 million monthly views on YouTube, announced Thursday it had raised $1.04 million in its first investment round.

“I’ve been an NBA All-Star and made it to the NCAA championship, but I still get a rush when I’m taking down my enemy’s towers in a game of Clash,” Hayward said in a press release. “Tribe is about celebrating mobile gaming, whether it’s by cheering your team on the sidelines or watching your favorite streamers on your couch. I’ve been a mobile gaming fan for a long time, and I can’t wait to help bring those experiences to more people around the world.”

Other initial participants include WWE wrestler Claudio “Cesaro” Castagnoli.

Tribe said the new funding will boost its plans for expansion over the next few years, including immediate plans in its hometown of Austin, Texas, such as a brand new headquarters and content creator lab specifically designed for mobile gaming and entertainment.

“Just a few years ago, mobile games were dismissed as simple puzzles and time-wasters — now mobile has grown into its own ecosystem of complex games and world-class competition, with an extremely passionate fanbase at its core,” said Patrick Carney, founder and CEO of Tribe. “We started Tribe to help mobile gaming grow into the best it can be, and I’m grateful for the confidence our new investors have placed in our vision to help it reach the next level.”

