TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled due to coronavirus

TwitchCon Amsterdam became the latest event to be canceled because of fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was scheduled for May 2-3 in the Netherlands capital city.

“We have been monitoring coronavirus concerns and having weighed the potential health risks to our community we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam,” the organizer said in a statement posted to its website on Friday.

“TwitchCon is the best weekend to be a Twitch fan. To say we’re disappointed you won’t be able to enjoy the show we’ve been building for you is a massive understatement. But the health and safety of our community, employees, and everyone else who has a part in making TwitchCon happen is, as always, our top priority.”

The Twitch statement said it would keep the community updated on future plans.

TwitchCon San Diego remains on the schedule for Sept. 25-27.

League of Legends Pro League and Overwatch League are among the esports organizations to have their schedules altered because of the virus. The IEM Katowice playoffs took place last weekend in Poland with no audience on hand out of fear of the spread of the disease.

More than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus and more than 3,400 people have died from it. The majority of those deaths have occurred in China.

—Field Level Media