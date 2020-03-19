Unicorns of Love secure investor, plan Hamburg space

Unicorns of Love secured an investor and are developing an esports space in Hamburg.

On Thursday, the German esports organization announced the backing of Home United, the real estate and project development company owned by Hamburg businessman Tomislav Karajica.

The new esports space will be located in the popular Hamburg neighborhood of St. Pauli.

Unicorns of Love were founded in 2013 by League of Legends coach Fabian Mallant.

Home United also owns the Austrian soccer club SK Austria Klagenfurt and is an investor in the German fourth-division club FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin.

—Field Level Media