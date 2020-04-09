Report: Riot, gaming orgs meet about Valorant's future

Riot Games has been meeting with gaming organizations to discuss future competitive play for its new title, Valorant, The Esports Observer reported Thursday.

The game, which has been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, set Twitch streaming records this week as the public has tuned in to see the closed beta tests of the game.

Valorant is scheduled to be released this summer.

It had been predicted that the game wouldn’t become a competitive esport for at least a year or two.

However, the Esports Observer said the meetings with the gaming groups could include discussions on everything from setting up tournaments to forming a franchised league.

The number of teams that Riot officials met with is unclear.

—Field Level Media