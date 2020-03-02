Riot Games reveals new project as Valorant

Riot Games has revealed the name of ‘Project A’ as Valorant, a free-to-play, character-based five-versus-five shooting game.

In the course of a match, players will choose a character — referred to as an agent — and then play a best-of-24 rounds, attacker versus defender style match.

Valorant has some staples from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) like similar gunplay, with headshots serving as instant kills with most weapons. Also round layout features attacking teams having to plant a bomb at designated zones and defenders having to disarm the bomb or eliminate the other team before it gets planted.

What makes Valorant different from CS:GO are the character abilities. Agent-specific skills can be purchased from the pre-round shopping menu and used.

This is Riot Games’ first major project outside of the League of Legends/Runeterra universe.

—Field Level Media