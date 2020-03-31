Valorant beta to begin April 7 in North America, Europe

Valorant, Riot Games’ upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter title, will launch a closed beta on April 7 for gamers in the United States, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Europe.

Anna Donlon, the executive producer of Valorant for Riot Games, said in a statement, “Our plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players around the world as quickly as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans, compromising a wider global rollout. For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come.

“We want to engage with players as globally as possible as quickly as possible, and so we’ll ramp up our player count as much as we can to test our infrastructure, but we won’t be letting everyone playtest VALORANT until we’re absolutely sure we can handle it in this newly uncertain environment.”

In order to participate in the closed beta, players must link their Riot and Twitch accounts, then watch for closed beta streams in their region.

Riot hopes to launch Valorant officially this summer, adding on its website, “a little unspecific, we know.”

Riot Games, founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and based in Los Angeles, is best known for its League of Legends multiplayer online battle arena series.

—Field Level Media