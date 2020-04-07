Valorant closed beta goes live

Valorant, Riot Games’ upcoming tactical shooter game, opened its closed beta on Tuesday.

Within hours of the opening, Valorant had 1.2 million viewers on Twitch, Forbes reported.

Valorant is a five-on-five, character-based game that has nine playable agents. It’s been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike, with some League of Legends mixed in.

No end date has been given for the beta, which is available to audiences in North America, Europe, Russia and Turkey. Plans are to put the games online in other regions, including South America and Asia, in the coming weeks.

The game is scheduled for a summer release.

Limited codes were given out for the beta, but select Twitch streamers will be able to earn a code to play the game.

