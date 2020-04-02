NBC Sports to telecast IndyCar virtual race Saturday

NBC Sports will telecast live coverage of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge on Saturday.

Professional IndyCar drivers are scheduled to participate in this iRacing platform. It’s the first time NBC Sports has telecast a virtual event.

The pro drivers signed on for iRacing on Saturday include five-time series champion Scott Dixon and two-time and reigning series champion Josef Newgarden.

The debut of the series was livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch, which drew more than 400,000 viewers.

The Indy Series is currently off through at least the month of April during the coronavirus pandemic.

—Field Level Media