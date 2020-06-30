Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William “Meteos” Hartman and support William “Stunt” Chen heading into Week 4.

Academy jungler Juan “Contractz” Arturo Garcia will replace Meteos and Philippe “Poome” Lavoie-Giguere will take Stunt’s place in the starting lineup.

100 Thieves’ next LCS match is Friday against Golden Guardians (2-4).

Meteos fired off a since-deleted tweet expressing his dismay over the benching, according to vpesports.com.

“Pretty weird to hear the players on my team didn’t know about or agree with the decision,” he wrote. “Clearly the people not on the team know what’s best for it.”

