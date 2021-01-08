Worlds 2021 finals to take place in Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China, will host the finals of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games announced Friday.

This is the second straight year the LOL season will culminate in China. Last fall, the finals were held in Shanghai with a limited audience, with the earlier rounds of the tournament conducted in a bubble with no spectators allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If health and safety conditions permit, the tournament is expected to travel to a variety of Chinese cities before ending in Shenzhen.

LOL returns to action on Saturday when Legends Pro League of China kicks off its spring season. League Champions Korea is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

League of Legends European Championship (Jan. 22) and North America’s League Championship Series (Feb. 5) are slated to start their spring seasons in the coming weeks.

--Field Level Media