100 Thieves sign mid-laner Abbedagge

100 Thieves on Monday announced the signing of Felix “Abbedagge” Braun of Germany to be their new starting mid-laner ahead of the 2021 LCS Summer Split.

Abbedagge, 21, formerly of Schalke 04, led all mid-laners in kill participation percentage and kill share this past season, per Oracle Elixir. Abbedagge led Schalke 04 to a third-place finish in the 2019 Summer Split playoffs.

100 Thieves are trying to juice up their lineup after getting bounced early during the past Mid-Season Showdown.

--Field Level Media