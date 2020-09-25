Abbedagge to return to Schalke 04 in 2021

Felix “Abbedagge” Braun will return to Schalke 04 for the 2021 League of Legends season.

The organization made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

A 21-year-old mid laner from Germany, Abbedagge said he was happy to be returning to the team, which he joined in November 2018.

“Happy to announce that I’m going to stay with Schalke for the upcoming year in the LEC,” he tweeted, adding, “we are gonna go far next year.”

Schalke finished in eighth place in the LEC Spring Split and in sixth place in the Summer Split. They failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship, which began Friday.

