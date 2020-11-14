LCS revamps academy, amateur league format

The North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is changing its lower-level format for 2021, with academy and amateur teams set to compete against each other for top honors.

In a post on LoLesports.com, the LCS announced a 16-team event called LCS Proving Grounds to cap the season’s competition.

Amateur teams will aim to gain points in Tier 2 events, with the top 10 clubs earning their way up to the first Tier 1 tournament.

LCS academy teams will be judged on their regular-season standing. The top six clubs will earn direct berths into the LCS Proving Grounds. The seventh- and eighth-place teams will be entered into the first Tier 1 event, and the ninth- and 10th-place teams will be placed in the second Tier 1 event.

The top four teams from the first Tier 1 tournament will seal berths in the LCS Proving Grounds, with the remaining eight teams continuing on to the second Tier 1 tournament. Another four teams will reach the LCS Proving Grounds from the second Tier 1 tournament, with the rest heading to the third (“last-chance”) Tier 1 event, which will award two more LCS Proving Grounds slots.

The schedule has the academy regular season as well as the Tier 2 events running in January and February. The Tier 1 events will be contests in late February, early March and late March, and the LCS Proving Grounds is slated for late March to early April.

--Field Level Media