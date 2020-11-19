BiliBili part ways with top laner ADD

Geon-mo “ADD” Kang won’t return to Bilibili Gaming after his contract was not renewed.

The 22-year-old top laner joined the Chinese team in December 2018 after three years with MVP. He is now a free agent.

His departure follows that of coach Sung-soo “Sim” Sim, who left the organization last week and was replaced by Jung-su “Kim” Kim. Most recently the coach of T1, Kim coached Invictus Gaming to the League of Legends world championship in 2018.

Bilibili Gaming had a disappointing 2020. The team finished 6-10 in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split, following a 7-9 record in the Spring Split.

--Field Level Media