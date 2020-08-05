Immortals' Allorim makes time for fun and games

With the League of Legends Summer Championship Series coming to an end, everyone is taking a look over players’ performances throughout the season so far. Why not take the opportunity to get to know one of the players just a little bit better?

I sat down with 24-year-old Kieran Logue (via Discord — stay safe everyone), better known as “Allorim,” who is currently the top laner for Immortals.

While Kieran has only been with IMT for close to a year, he’s not new to the esports world. After completing his first year of college, he competed in amateur teams, worked as a substitute for Phoenix 1, won an open qualifier with Delta Fox, played in the Academy League, and more to make it where he is today.

Allorim has been involved in gaming in general since he was 3 years old, getting his start with a Gameboy Color.

“But I was really into computer games early on because my grandfather was into computer games, and he had Age of the Empires — the original one. And this was back when I was like 4 or 5 years old,” he said.

Logue played every role-playing game that came his way. He particularly enjoyed playing on Nintendo consoles as well, noting his and his older brother’s time playing with Legend of Zelda games and Smash Bros. together.

It wasn’t until League of Legends was released in 2009 that Logue became more serious with computer gaming.

He was always good at gaming, but hadn’t thought it was more than just a hobby. It was only after his first year at Southern Polytechnic State University that his plan to major in computer engineering and technology changed into quitting college and trying to go pro. With that decision came its challenges.

His parents had been paying for his college through a college fund, but after he quit school he had to move out and go on his own financially. Though they wanted him to follow his dreams, esports was a newer field at the time and didn’t seem like a realistic career option to them. He had to do it on his own if that’s what he wanted.

He moved in with his college-going friends and paid rent month-to-month as he did his best to follow his dreams.

“Usually I’d end up with like $10 or $20 left in my bank account at the end of the month,” Logue recalled.

As a lot of amateur teams didn’t pay players, he made his money through streaming, currently at 12.5 thousand followers, and was incredibly careful with how he spent his money, even noting he’d try to limit his car usage to save gas money.

Now, his family makes sure to watch every one of his games and text him afterward — even if his older brother does have to explain some of the plays to them from time to time.

While his day-to-day schedule includes plenty of competitive gaming, he makes sure to save time for playing other games with his friends back home in Georgia, and playing instruments.

That’s right. Allorim doesn’t just play Wukong, Ornn or Sion.

He also plays the banjo.

“Ever since I made LCS and people found out I play the banjo, people are really into making that a meme,” he says. He goes on to assure me he’s better at the guitar.

I ask the banjo/guitar enthusiast what his goals are as an LCS player, and Logue doesn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I just want to win really. I want to at least look like a competent, good player.” he says. “I’m not a top-tier top laner right now. But maybe, given time, I can be — and if I can’t, then I’ll try to make an impact another way. Whether it’s being a player or not being a player.”

Whatever the future holds for Allorim, his potential is endless. He’s definitely one to watch in upcoming seasons.

—By Adela Aguirre, Field Level Media