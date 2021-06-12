Alphari on break from Team Liquid amid personal issues

Barney “Alphari” Morris , the star top laner for Team Liquid, is taking leave from the team until June 27 as he addresses personal issues.

The team issued a statement announcing his temporary departure, a week after benching him one game into the 2021 LCS Summer Split for “performance and attitude issues.”

“Alphari has give us permission to share that these issues revolve around private reasons involving his personal life,” the statement said. “In the right mindset, we believe Alphari is one of the best in his role. In hindsight, before competing last week we should have come to a decision for Alphari to take some time off.”

Liquid signed Alphari, a 21-year-old Brit, to a three-year contract last November. He played last season with LEC side Origen, but was cleared to look for other opportunities in August.

Filling in during Alphari’s absence will be Thomas “Jenkins” Tran, who was elevated from the academy team.

In a comment posted to Twitter, Alphari addressed the situation.

“Not 100% sure what to say right now. Wishing the guys good luck and especially. Has only impressed me since I’ve been here and deserves support,” he wrote.

Liquid is 2-2 in the Summer Split and is scheduled to meet Evil Geniuses (1-3) Saturday night.

