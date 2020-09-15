League of Legends team Origen rebrands to Astralis

League of Legends European Championship team Origen and Future FC FIFA teams have been rebranded under the Astralis name, the Danish organization announced on Tuesday.

“Over the past couple of years all our brands have grown in terms of fans and viewers, but especially the Astralis brand stands out as very strong and recognizable beyond the core esports scene,” Astralis Group CEO Anders Horsholt said in a press release.

“By merging all activities not only do we become one of the most significant esports brands in a fast growing global industry, we will also be able to create a new space for fans of all kinds with much more on the shelves when it comes to merchandise, media activities and new fan related products.”

Astralis said it has bigger plans than just a simple change of logo.

“Everything we have built in esports has been based on the challenges, learnings, and successes of Astralis and our organization around it,” Astralis co-founder Jakob Lund Kristensen said. “It’s among one of the most advanced brands in esports globally, and it’ll bring a lot more than just a change of shirt to the league.”

Origen was founded by former Fnatic player and legendary mid laner Enrique “xPeke” Cedeno Martinez in 2014.

“We have learned a lot over these last two years, and Enrique has been a vital part of that process for us,” Kristensen said. “We’re really pleased to have Enrique still being a shareholder in Astralis.”

