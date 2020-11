Bilibili Gaming parted ways with League of Legends coach Sung-soo “Sim” Sim.

Sim had coached the team since November 2018 and has been coaching in the Lol Pro League (LPL) since 2017, having previously worked with Suning Gaming.

The team announced the move on Sunday.

In 2020, Bilibili Gaming finished 10th in the LPL Spring Split and 12th in the Summer Split.

--Field Level Media