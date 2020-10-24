'Bjergsen' retires as player, takes over as TSM coach

Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg has retired from competitive League of Legends play, but will stay on as coach of Team SoloMid, the team announced in a video Saturday.

The 24-year-old Bjergsen, who has been with the North American team since November 2013 and became part owner last season, will transition into his new role ahead of the 2021 season.

One of his first orders of business will be finding his own replacement in mid lane.

TSM previously dominated the League of Legends Championship Series, but its last title was the 2017 North American LCS Summer split, when Bjergsen was MVP. TSM qualified for the World Championship that year, but the team has struggled since then, failing to qualify for Worlds in each of the past three years.

TSM was bounced without a single win in the group stage for Worlds 2020, marking the first time a top seed in a pool has gone winless in Worlds.

