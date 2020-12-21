KT Rolster sign former SKT jungler Blank

KT Rolster signed veteran jungler Sun-gu “Blank” Kang ahead of the upcoming League Champions Korea season.

The 22-year-old South Korean spent most of 2019 with Japan’s Sengoku Gaming in the LJL.

Blank last competed in the LCK during his four-year stint with SK Telecom T1 from 2014-18.

KT Rolster failed to qualify for the 2020 LCK Summer Split. They finished fourth in the Spring Split regular season and fifth in the spring playoffs.

Blank joins fellow newcomer and former DRX top laner Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi in a lineup that also includes Dae-gwang “Castle” Lee, Gwag-su “Bonnie” Lee and Min-seong “GIDEON” Kim.

