Report: FPX player gets 4-month ban for match-fixing

FunPlus Phoenix jungler Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo received a four-month ban from China’s League of Legends Pro League for match fixing, dotesports.com reported Thursday.

The ban was reduced from six months because the 19-year-old Chinese player cooperated with the LPL’s investigation, per the report.

According to dotesports.com, Bo was suspended in March after reports surfaced that he was “coerced” into “participating in inappropriate behavior” in 2020 while playing for eStar Young in China’s academy league.

“I’m sorry,” Bo said in a translated response to the ban. “I’ve spent this past period of time regretting and suffering, and knowing how I should face everyone. But one should never under any circumstances violate the rules. What’s wrong is wrong. I deeply regret the mistakes I made in the 2020 LDL season.”

With Bo sidelined, Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang is expected to remain as the primary jungler for FPX through the end of the season.

--Field Level Media