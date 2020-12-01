KT Rolster add Bonnie, Harp to roster

KT Rolster promoted jungler Gwang-su “Bonnie” Lee and support Ji-yoong “Harp” Lee to their main roster for the 2021 season.

The news came Tuesday morning, and helps shape the team that recently parted ways with four of its players: Jun-Yeong “SoHwan” Kim, Ki-Beom “bonO” Kim, Seohaeng “Kuro” Lee and Jong-Ik “TusiN” Park.

Bonnie had performed well with Academy over 2020, contributing to the November Open Tournament. Harp has previous experience with ESC Shane in CK.

KT Rolster’s main team had an underwhelming season, missing Worlds for the second campaign in a row and stuck in the middle of the standings in the splits. The 19 year-old players add the fresh talent that could help KT Rolster out of their rut.

Bonnie and Harp join newly signed Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi, Woo-jin “HyBriD” Lee, Jeong-hyeon “5kid” Park, original mid Woo-hyeon “Ucal” Son.

