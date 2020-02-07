'Broxah' gets OK for visa, can join Team Liquid

Team Liquid jungler Mads “Broxah” Pedersen said his visa has been approved and that he will join his team in Los Angeles soon.

He announced the news Thursday in a video posted to Twitter.

“The excitement is real. I simply can’t wait to go,” the 22-year-old Dane said.

Broxah was Liquid’s splash free-agent signing during the offseason, brought over from European squad Fnatic to help Liquid break out of their international slump. Liquid has been dominant over the past few years with jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero in the starting lineup but has fallen flat at international events.

Liquid is in a four-way logjam for fourth place with a 2-2 record with backup jungler Shern “Shernfire” Cherng Tai in the starting lineup, taking wins over TSM and FlyQuest while losing to current top teams Cloud9 and Dignitas.

It is unlikely Broxah will compete during Week 3, when Liquid plays against a young Golden Guardians side before taking on a relatively unproven 100 Thieves. If Broxah makes his debut in Week 4, he’ll go up against the man he replaced as Liquid takes on Xmithie’s Immortals.

Broxah is a two-time European League Championship Series winner.

