Broxah's debut with CLG delayed by visa issues

Danish jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen said visa issues will delay his debut with Counter Logic Gaming.

He signed with North American-based CLG in November after spending last season with Team Liquid.

Broxah posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, explaining his situation. He said he doesn’t anticipate being able to travel to the United States until February, and “even that I don’t know for sure.”

“It’s a bit of a waiting game,” Broxah, 23, said in the video. “I’m just home right now, staying strong, trying to keep the mood up, trying to help the team, and practice on my own as well as I can.”

CLG is scheduled to play in the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament, which begins Friday. They also are one of 10 teams set to compete in the League Championship Series spring season, which is scheduled to run from Feb. 5 through March 14.

Visa issues also kept Broxah from joining Team Liquid at the start of the 2020 Spring Split.

CLG also will start the season without former Rogue top laner Finn “Finn’” Wiestal, who also is experiencing visa problems. The 21-year-old Swede also signed with the team in November.

The team is expected to plug the holes in their starting lineup with substitute jungler Raymond “Griffin” Griffin, an Academy call-up formerly known as “Wiggily,” and top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest.

