Gen.G sign top laner Burdol

Top laner Tae-yoon “Burdol” Noh is joining Gen.G for the upcoming League of Legends season.

Burdol, 17, spent last season with T1 Academy. He is expected to play a reserve role for Gen.G when League Champions Korea play begins next week.

Gen.G won its group in the 2020 LOL World Championships but were eliminated in the quarterfinals. They are returning their top five players from last season and also added mid laner Hong-jo “Karis” Kim and jungler Yeon-jun “Flawless” Sung to the roster.

Gen.G’s roster now consists of top laner Kwang-hee “Rascal” Kim, jungler Tae-min “Clid” Kim, mid laner Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak, bot laner Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park and support Jeo-min “Life” Kim, along with Burdol, Flawless and Karis.

