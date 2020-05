League of Legends veteran Yeong-hoon “Bvoy” Ju is moving on to Flamengo Esports of the Brazilian LOL league, CBLOL.

The 22-year-old South Korean has been competing since 2016. He most recently was with Misfits Gaming.

After Misfits finished in fifth place in the League of Legends European Championship this spring, the team picked up Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup to fill the bot laner role and parted ways with Bvoy on May 11.

The CBLOL returns to action on June 6.

