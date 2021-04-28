Bwipo will not seek contract extension with Fnatic

Fnatic top laner Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau said he will not seek an extension when his contract expires later this year.

The 22-year-old Belgian’s deal expires in November and he is prepared to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 League of Legends season.

“I don’t want to be on a team like Fnatic if I don’t perform well,” Bwipo said in a recent stream, dotesports.com reported Wednesday. “I have other options lined up for me, so maybe a different top laner can bring results to Fnatic.”

Fnatic finished in a disappointing fifth place at the 2021 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split.

Bwipo joined the squad in 2018 following stints with RoX, Dark Passage and Sector One.

--Field Level Media