Report: Karmine Corp sign Cabochard to replace Adam

French League of Legends team Karmine Corp has finalized a six-month deal with former Team Vitality top laner Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet, Dot Esports reported Friday.

Cabochard will replace Adam “Adam” Maanane, who left the reigning LFL Spring and European Masters champions earlier this week.

Cabochard, a 24-year-old Frenchman, was with Vitality from 2015-20 following previous stints with Gambit Esports (2014-15) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (2014).

According to the report, Cabochard will join the Kcorp lineup for the LFL Summer Split and the Summer European Masters. His contract is set to expire in November.

The rest of the roster includes Jakub “Cinkrof” Rokicki, Lucas “Saken” Fayard, Matthew Charles “xMatty” Coombs and Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe.

