Caedrel parts ways with Excel Esports

Jungler Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont and Excel Esports have parted ways, both parties announced Tuesday.

Caedrel also said he’ll take a reprieve from competing in professional League of Legends.

“Thank you for joining us on this journey for the past two years,” the team posted to Twitter. “Thank you for putting your trust into Excel back in 2018.”

A 24-year-old from the United Kingdom, Caedrel joined Excel in December 2018 after a short stint with Diabolus Esports. Caedrel played four splits for Excel but the team failed to reach the LEC playoffs.

“Saddens me a lot to leave, didn’t bring the success id hoped for when I started this journey but I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me,” Caedrel posted.

In a separate post, Caedrel said, “I think I’m making the right choice here by taking a break from professional play.”

Excel has yet to name a replacement at jungler.

