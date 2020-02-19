'CaptainFlowers' suspended for Week 5 LCS broadcast

North American League of Legends Championship Series broadcaster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines has been suspended for a week for failing to appear on the LSC talk show “This or That” and will be suspended for the Week 5 broadcast.

In a Twitter post, CaptainFlowers explained that he streamed too long into the morning and failed to wake up at an appropriate time for his duties the following day. He expressed ownership of the mistake on Twitter saying, “I apologize to y’all I’ve disappointed. I should be better.”

CaptainFlowers also took ownership of the gaffe in a Reddit thread about the subject, saying there was “one singular person responsible” for the issue and that was him.

CaptainFlowers began broadcasting for the LCS during the 2017 Spring Split. There has been no word on who his temporary replacement in the booth will be.

—Field Level Media