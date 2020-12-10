JD Gaming hires former Suning coach Chashao

JD Gaming named Yi-Hao “Chashao” Shih as their head coach on Thursday.

Chashao led Suning to the grand final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship in October and previously coached Flash Wolves and the Taipei Assassins.

“Please join us in welcoming JDG.Chashao as the head coach leading our LoL division,” JDG wrote on Twitter.

“Chashao has extensive experience coaching world-class teams from FW to SNG. We look forward to the breakthroughs he will achieve with the team!”

Suning and JD Gaming battled in Legends Pro League play in 2020, with both teams qualifying for Worlds. Chashao’s Suning squad eliminated JDG in the quarterfinals of the tournament, 3-1.

Chashao, previously known as Fluidwind, had been Suning’s coach since August 2019. The team announced his depature on Monday via social media.

“We regret to announce that Chashao has stepped down as head coach of Suning. Together for 571 days, together experienced the trough, but also hand in hand to see the scenery high. Thanks to your contribution and efforts to Suning. Wish you the next stop closer to your dream,” the organization tweeted.

Chashao, a 30-year-old from Taiwan, was a caster for Garena Taiwan before entering coaching.

