Suning coach Chashao steps down

Head coach Yi-Hao “Chashao” Shih is leaving Suning, the organization announced Monday.

Chashao, previously known as Fluidwind, had been Suning’s coach since August 2019.

After a rough start to the 2020 season -- Suning finished in 11th place in the League of Legends Pro League spring split -- the team went on to qualify for the 2020 World Championships and lost in the grand final to DAMWON Gaming.

“We regret to announce that Chashao has stepped down as head coach of Suning. Together for 571 days, together experienced the trough, but also hand in hand to see the scenery high. Thanks to your contribution and efforts to Suning. Wish you the next stop closer to your dream,” the organization tweeted.

Chashao, a 30-year-old from Taiwan, has not announced his next move. Before he entered coaching, he was a caster for Garena Taiwan.

--Field Level Media