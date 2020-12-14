Coach Clearlove moves to jungler for Edward Gaming

Head coach Kai “Clearlove” Ming is switching roles with Edward Gaming for the 2021 season, moving to the jungler position.

EDG named Clearlove its coach in December 2019, and the team was just average in China’s League of Legends Pro League play in 2020. EDG was 9-7 in the spring season, then finished in fifth-sixth place in the playoffs. In the summer season, EDG posted an 8-8 record.

Clearlove, 27, started his pro career in 2012 with Team Phoenix, then moved on to Team WE before landing with EDG in February 2014.

He became the sixth player in LPL history to reach 1,000 kills, doing so in July 2016.

