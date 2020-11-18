CLG add Broxah, Finn, part with Ruin

Star jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen officially joined Counter Logic Gaming on Thursday, ending his time with Team Liquid.

In addition, CLG announced the arrival of Finn “Finn” Wiestal and the departure of Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min.

Team Liquid are one of the best North American teams, having won the 2020 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split regular-season title. However, they fell short in the World Championship main event with a 3-3 record that left them unable to reach the knockout stage. The upset at Worlds left Broxah feeling he needed a new beginning.

“I have taken time away from social media since we got knocked out of Worlds, mostly reflecting and gathering my own thoughts,” Broxah posted Tuesday on Twitter. “I felt like I needed a fresh start. And after many positive talks with CLG, I’m confident that this team and organization will provide me with just that.

“Some may see this as a downgrade, I don’t. Personally, I see it as a great opportunity filled with potential. This entire roster seeks redemption and will be coming in with a ton of hunger and willpower. The pieces are here to create something big, and I’m looking forward to taking on my role within this team to make a statement.”

Broxah, a 23-year-old Dane, was with Liquid for one year after three years with Fnatic.

Finn, a 21-year-old Swede, spent the past two years with Rogue and their academy team.

Ruin, a 25-year-old South Korean, was with CLG and their academy team since May 2019.

