Cloud9 announce Fudge's promotion to LoL lineup

Cloud9 confirmed the promotion of top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami from their Academy team to their League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) roster on Friday.

The move had been reported by ESPN in mid-October.

Cloud9 tweeted Friday, “Asserting dominance is not an easy task... But this player showed more than that. After 2 Academy titles, Ibrahim has proven he is ready to take over NA. Welcome to the LCS, @Fudgecakey!”

Fudge, an 18-year-old Australian, replied to the team’s tweet, “Can’t wait to purify some sinners.”

Fudge takes the spot of Eric “Licorice” Ritchie, who parted ways with the club last week. Licorice had been with Cloud9 since 2017.

Cloud9’s active roster also features the United States’ Robert “Blaber” Huang, Belgium’s Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer, Denmark’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen and Canada’s Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme.

ESPN reported in mid-October that Yeu-jin “Reignover” Kim will replace Han-gyu “Reapered” Bok as Cloud9’s head coach.

Cloud9 captured the 2020 North American-based LCS Spring Split regular-season championship with a 17-1 record, then won the Spring Split playoff title, too.

In the Summer Split regular season, Cloud9 (13-5) finished second behind Team Liquid (15-3) before finishing in fourth place in the playoffs. Only the top three from the LCS Summer Split playoffs advanced to the League of Legends World Championship, which concludes Saturday in Shanghai.

