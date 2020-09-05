Cloud9 keeps 2020 LoL roster

Cloud9 saw their fall from grace in League of Legends emerge as the talk of Twitter, their recent loss to TSM in the League Championship Series summer split playoffs ensuring that they would not have a spot at World Championships this fall.

However, team content creator Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera revealed in an interview Friday that the team’s entire roster will return next season.

Speaking to the team members in an online interview, IWillDominate said, according to InvenGlobal.com, “All five of you guys are going to be C9’s starting team going into Spring 2021.”

Top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie responded to the news, “It’s good to know there aren’t going to be any huge changes. We all get along really well, so it’s good to know that I’m going to be playing with them next year.”

In addition to Licorice, a Canadian, the team also features jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang of the United States, mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer of Belgium, bot laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark and support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme of Canada.

The popular team came into LCS Spring Split with what looked like an unshakable foundation, dominating the competition with a 17-1 record, then claiming the Summer Split playoff championship.

Cloud9 also came into the Summer Split regular season in fine form, winning their first eight matches before they began to fall off. They went 5-5 the rest of the way but still finished in second place.

In the Summer Split playoffs, they lost their opener to FlyQuest by a 3-1 count, then rebounded to beat Evil Geniuses 3-0 in the lower bracket. However, in the match that would ensure the winner of no worse than a spot in the World Play-In stage, Cloud9 fell 3-1 to TSM on Aug. 29.

Whether it was the meta changing, less thoughtful play/drafts, or other teams becoming good enough to rival Cloud9, the team couldn’t maintain the level it displayed through the Spring Split and early in the Summer Split.

