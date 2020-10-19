Report: Cloud9 promote Fudge, name Reignover coach

Cloud9 is promoting Academy top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami to the main roster and moving Yeu-jin “Reignover” Kim into the head coach position, ESPN reported Monday.

Fudge replaces Eric “Licorice” Ritchie, who will become available for buyout when League of Legends free agency opens on Nov. 16. Ritchie has been with Cloud9 since 2017.

Reignover takes over for Han-gyu “Reapered” Bok, whose four-year tenure in that role ended in September.

Cloud9’s active roster also includes Robert “Blaber” Huang, Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer, Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen and Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme.

--Field Level Media