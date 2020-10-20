Report: Cloud9 promote Fudge, name Reignover coach

Cloud9 is promoting Academy top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami to the main roster and moving Yeu-jin “Reignover” Kim into the head coach position, ESPN reported Monday.

Fudge replaces Eric “Licorice” Ritchie, who will become available for buyout when League of Legends free agency opens on Nov. 16. Ritchie has been with Cloud9 since 2017.

Licorice tweeted Monday, “Cloud9 told me last week that I won’t be a part of the team in 2021. I’m so proud I could help bring the trophy home for all of the C9 fans while I was here. Changing teams is part of being a pro and I’m ready to compete with a new team next year.”

Cloud9’s active roster also includes Robert “Blaber” Huang, Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer, Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen and Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme.

Reignover takes over for Han-gyu “Reapered” Bok, whose four-year tenure in that role ended in September.

While Cloud9 didn’t immediately confirm the head-coaching change, it did announce Monday that assistant coach Jung “RapidStar” Min-sung is exiting in order to fulfill his mandatory South Korean military service. RapidStar had been with Cloud9 since June 2018.

“We’re all thankful to have had the chance to work with RapidStar over the two years he spent at Cloud9,” general manager Jonathan Tran said in a statement. “He has been a major part of the team and I know he’ll continue to be a valuable asset in the future. Good luck and I hope to see you at future League of Legends events!”

Cloud9 won the 2020 North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split regular season championship with a 17-1 record, then captured the Spring Split playoff title, too.

In the Summer Split regular season, Cloud9 (13-5) finished second behind Team Liquid (15-3) before finishing in fourth place in the playoffs. Only the top three from the LCS Summer Split playoffs advanced to the League of Legends World Championship, which is ongoing in Shanghai.

