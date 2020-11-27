Clozer, Canna extend stays with T1

Ju-hyeon “Clozer” Lee and Chang-dong “Canna” Kim have agreed to multi-year deals with T1, the team announced.

Clozer signed a one-year extension, putting him under contract through 2023. Canna signed on for two more years.

Just 17, Clozer, a mid laner, joined T1 earlier this year in time for the League Champions Korea summer season and playoffs. The team finished in fourth place in the season and fifth in the playoffs.

Canna, 20, joined the organization in 2019. He was the top laner on the team that won the spring playoffs and finished second in the spring season before a disappointing summer.

Two weeks ago, T1 announced the hiring of head coach Dae-in “Daeny” Yang, who coached DAMWON Gaming to the LOL 2020 World Championship. The team parted with head coach Jeong-soo “Kim” Kim, coach Hye-sung “Comet” Lim and head of strategy and analytics Gary “Tolki” Mialaret after failing to qualify for the Worlds.

--Field Level Media